Cape ANN Savings Bank Purchases 99 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $147.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.38. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.