iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.9% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $265.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $240.46 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

