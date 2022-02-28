Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $181.49 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 336,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $181,491,000. Intuit makes up about 2.5% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Intuit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $487.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $560.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

