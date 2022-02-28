Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lessened its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging makes up about 1.3% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

GPK opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

