EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $163.33 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

