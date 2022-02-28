George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WN. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price target (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$155.86.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston stock traded down C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$138.07. 6,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46. The stock has a market cap of C$20.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.08. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$93.53 and a 1-year high of C$150.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$141.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$137.99.

In other news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total value of C$2,946,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,577,283.33. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$820,106.78. Insiders have sold a total of 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031 in the last ninety days.

About George Weston (Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.