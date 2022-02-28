Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.63. 3,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,374. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.02. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

