Bytes Technology Group’s (BYIT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 650 ($8.84) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 640 ($8.70) price target on the stock.

Shares of BYIT stock opened at GBX 457.80 ($6.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Bytes Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 371.80 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 588.50 ($8.00). The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 497.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 517.32.

In other news, insider Erika Schraner bought 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £50,486.11 ($68,660.56). Also, insider Neil Murphy sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.94), for a total transaction of £2,550,000 ($3,467,972.26).

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

