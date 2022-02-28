Bytes Technology Group’s (BYIT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 650 ($8.84) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 640 ($8.70) price target on the stock.
Shares of BYIT stock opened at GBX 457.80 ($6.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Bytes Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 371.80 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 588.50 ($8.00). The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 497.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 517.32.
Bytes Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
Further Reading
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.