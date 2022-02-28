Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.85 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.85, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $244.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.39 and its 200-day moving average is $252.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $167.06 and a 1 year high of $275.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

