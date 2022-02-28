-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.64). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $40.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 460,699 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,684,000 after purchasing an additional 89,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,238,000 after purchasing an additional 705,576 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.