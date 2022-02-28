-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.64). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $40.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 460,699 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,684,000 after purchasing an additional 89,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,238,000 after purchasing an additional 705,576 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.