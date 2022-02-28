The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 3.3% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

Shares of BA stock opened at $201.48 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.66. The company has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

