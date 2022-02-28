Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEG opened at $64.87 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

