Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,625 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 105,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,956,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 300,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,182,000 after acquiring an additional 822,715 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

