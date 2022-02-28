Auxier Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $227.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.