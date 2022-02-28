Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 165 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,464,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,335,000 after purchasing an additional 195,218 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.20. 925,869 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average is $107.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

