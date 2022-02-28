Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.43. 1,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,918. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.32%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

