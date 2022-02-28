Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 9,301 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.28. 265,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,406,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.98 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

