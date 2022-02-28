Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,240 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises about 2.1% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,502,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,782,000 after buying an additional 193,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17,431.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 438,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 66,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of MLPX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.