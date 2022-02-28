Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,717,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,922. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

