ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Sell

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of €12.30 ($13.98).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

