ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Sell

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of €12.30 ($13.98).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

