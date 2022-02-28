DeHive Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $275,520.85 and $293,047.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.04 or 0.06890358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.33 or 0.98905427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00052308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003066 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DHVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.