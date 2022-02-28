Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,697,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $2,105,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 300.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 24,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $324.97 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,636. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

