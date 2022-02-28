-$0.02 EPS Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. National Vision posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Vision.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

National Vision stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85.

National Vision announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,551 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in National Vision by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 127,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in National Vision by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

