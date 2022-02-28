Brokerages Set U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Price Target at $9.25

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of analysts have commented on USX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 147,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Peterson bought 27,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $101,877.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $218.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

