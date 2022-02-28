Analysts Set Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) PT at $20.80

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

RZLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. decreased their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rezolute by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rezolute by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Rezolute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.