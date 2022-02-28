Analysts Set Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Target Price at C$7.45

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRON. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at C$4.49 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$3.95 and a 52-week high of C$14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

