Maxcoin Trading 8.1% Higher This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $409,933.27 and approximately $65.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,970.22 or 0.99302657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00071783 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00233378 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00145590 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00285279 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00032326 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

