Auxier Asset Management Has $17.68 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 3.0% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Medtronic stock opened at $105.84 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

