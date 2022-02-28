Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

