Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $36.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $37.34.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

