CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 19,940 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

CINF opened at $124.94 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.98.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

