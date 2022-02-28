Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,548,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $136.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $125.56 and a one year high of $180.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

