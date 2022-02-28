Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) is EcoR1 Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,662 shares during the quarter. Shattuck Labs accounts for about 2.6% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 8.78% of Shattuck Labs worth $75,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 26.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 56.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 76.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 70.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $217.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

