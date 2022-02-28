Cape ANN Savings Bank Buys 612 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $125.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $127.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

