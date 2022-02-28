EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $108.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.01. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $93.88 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

