Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Livent (LTHM)

Livent (NYSE: LTHM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2022 – Livent had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Livent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

2/16/2022 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

2/9/2022 – Livent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

2/1/2022 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/12/2022 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

1/11/2022 – Livent had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00.

1/4/2022 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,116.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.06. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

Get Livent Co alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Amundi acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $16,096,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Livent by 58.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after buying an additional 677,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $11,952,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after buying an additional 611,844 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.