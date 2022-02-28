EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.28 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

