EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32,403 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,403 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,137,000 after purchasing an additional 658,880 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after acquiring an additional 215,084 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 298,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 98,530 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,797 shares during the period.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $104.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.74. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.57 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

