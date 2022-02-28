EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,673 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $152.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.79 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.