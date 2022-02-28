EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,424,000 after acquiring an additional 147,082 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,614,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,406 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $116.98 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $124.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

