Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($8.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.93) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 555 ($7.55) to GBX 630 ($8.57) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.76) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.11) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 645.67 ($8.78).

LON BA opened at GBX 653 ($8.88) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 576.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 569.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.62). The firm has a market cap of £20.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

