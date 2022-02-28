Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s 8th Largest Position

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Target comprises about 3.1% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Target were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $199.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

