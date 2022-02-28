Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 4.0% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after buying an additional 184,705 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 163,960 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.52. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.79 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.