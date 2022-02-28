Ascension Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.6% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 41,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,348 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,167,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $656,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,034 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.08.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $241.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $603.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

