Atria Investments LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $124.01 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.58 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

