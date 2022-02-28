Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Weatherford International accounts for about 7.8% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Weatherford International worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,389,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,107,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.63). On average, analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

