Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $588.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $696.00 to $588.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $623.33.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $487.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $560.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.