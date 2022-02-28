British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives $3,600.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,600.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

