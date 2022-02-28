British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives $3,600.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,600.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $567,732,000. Skye Global Management LP grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 659.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 968,603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

