Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Target Price at C$4.54

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. NBF dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$2.90 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.13 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The stock has a market cap of C$735.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.03.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

